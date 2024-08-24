CF Montréal Falls, 5-0, to New England Revolution

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - In a 13th sell-out crowd at Stade Saputo this season, CF Montréal lost 5-0 to the New England Revolution.

The Revolution took a two-goal lead in the first half with a brace from Bobby Wood (7', 37').

Nick Lima scored a third for the visitors in the 71st minute, before Giacomo Vrioni made it 4-0 in the 80th minute.

Luca Lanconi added a fifth goal (83').

CF Montréal will travel to Ohio to take on FC Cincinnati on next Saturday at 7:30pm at TQL Stadium (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

MATCH NOTES

-Captain Samuel Piette played his 200th game in all competitions with CF Montréal.

-Tom Pearce played his first MLS match.

-Caden Clark and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty played their first game and made their first start for CF Montréal.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"We thought we had made the personal or tactical adjustments in the second half to turn things around, but when you lose your discipline it becomes complicated. There were some individual errors that hurt. It's hard for me to talk about positives tonight, even if we thought there was room for improvement. We struggled in transition and lacked ideas in the second half."

JOEL WATERMAN

"They were better than us in every aspect of the game tonight. You can't build something on a game like this. We need to forget it and move on to the next game. They played well tonight too. We had a few chances but lacked in the final third but that's the difference with a close game."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"New England were better than us tonight for sure. We weren't good individually and we didn't do enough. The goals took our legs away. We showed some nice things in the second half, but it's inexcusable. I'm sorry for the fans. It's difficult to get a result like that at home, and we're far from indifferent. At such an important time with so few games at home, we had to win. The first goal gave them wings. We lacked quality and accuracy tonight. We have the quality to be in the playoffs, so it's up to us to find solutions."

