Rapids Head East for Leagues Cup Third-Place Match against Philadelphia Union

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids travel cross-country to face the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup Third-Place match on Sunday, August 25. Kickoff at Subaru Park is set for 2:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Both sides will look to avenge their most recent losses in the tournament's semifinals with plenty still to play for. The winner of the match will secure the third and final spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup that Leagues Cup provides.

Despite their semifinal loss, the Rapids had an admirable tournament run up to that point. The club made their way through four consecutive Liga MX sides, including the top-seeded Club América in the Quarterfinals. Additionally, the Rapids had consecutive regulation and shootout victories over Club León, FC Juárez, and Deportivo Toluca F.C. The four consecutive victories marked the first time ever that an MLS side had done so against Liga MX in Leagues Cup play.

Following their impressive run, Colorado saw their Leagues Cup final hopes end at the hands of LAFC on Wednesday at BMO Stadium. The home side put up four goals as they advanced to the Final against Philadelphia's previous opponent, Columbus Crew.

The Union also fell on the road this Wednesday in a 3-1 contest at Lower.com Field. Columbus took an early lead in the match with Philadelphia eventually equalizing, but the Crew attack proved to be too much as they netted two more to secure their spot in the Final.

The Eastern Conference side overcame their fair share of challenges as well so far in this tournament, making their way through top sides on the way to the Third-Place match. The club advanced through their group following a victory over Charlotte FC and a draw with Liga MX side Cruz Azul. In the knockout stages, Philadelphia rolled through CF Montréal, FC Cincinnati, and Mazatlán to earn their spot in the final four with a chance for Concacaf Champions Cup qualification.

This will be the 15th time that these two sides have faced off in their history, with the all-time record being tied at 4-6-4 a piece.

Rapids captain Keegan Rosenberry will be returning to Philadelphia, where he spent the first three years of his MLS career. As a member of the Union, the defender logged 6,884 minutes over 80 appearances while recording three goals and six assists.

