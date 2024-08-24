Sounders FC Travels to Minnesota United FC for Saturday Afternoon Fixture

Sounders FC midfielder João Paulo

RENTON, WASH. - After exiting Leagues Cup 2024 in the tournament's quarterfinals, Seattle Sounders FC returns to MLS action with a road match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, August 24 at Allianz Field (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle defeated Minnesota earlier this year on June 15 in MLS play and in the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage on July 26. The Rave Green won 2-0 on both occasions, with Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock both scoring a goal in each match.

The results give Seattle an 11-1-2 record against Minnesota in regular-season play and a 13-1-2 record in all competitions. The Rave Green have only allowed eight goals in their 14 regular season matches against the Loons, tied for the fewest goals allowed through the first 14 matches against a single opponent in MLS history.

Sounders FC (10-8-7, 37 points) currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference while Minnesota (9-10-6, 33 points) sits in ninth. The Loons' last MLS result was a 2-0 home win over San Jose on July 20.

After the match against Minnesota, Sounders FC takes on LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 28 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free

Talent (English): Tyler Terens & Kyndra de St. Aubin

Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramiez & Tony Meola

National TV: FOX

Talent: Joe Malfa & Tony Meola

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Brad Evans

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

