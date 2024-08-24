Sounders FC Travels to Minnesota United FC for Saturday Afternoon Fixture
August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - After exiting Leagues Cup 2024 in the tournament's quarterfinals, Seattle Sounders FC returns to MLS action with a road match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, August 24 at Allianz Field (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle defeated Minnesota earlier this year on June 15 in MLS play and in the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage on July 26. The Rave Green won 2-0 on both occasions, with Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock both scoring a goal in each match.
The results give Seattle an 11-1-2 record against Minnesota in regular-season play and a 13-1-2 record in all competitions. The Rave Green have only allowed eight goals in their 14 regular season matches against the Loons, tied for the fewest goals allowed through the first 14 matches against a single opponent in MLS history.
Sounders FC (10-8-7, 37 points) currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference while Minnesota (9-10-6, 33 points) sits in ninth. The Loons' last MLS result was a 2-0 home win over San Jose on July 20.
After the match against Minnesota, Sounders FC takes on LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 28 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free
Talent (English): Tyler Terens & Kyndra de St. Aubin
Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramiez & Tony Meola
National TV: FOX
Talent: Joe Malfa & Tony Meola
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Brad Evans
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
