Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club returned to MLS play Saturday night at GEODIS Park for the first of nine remaining regular season matches, falling 2-0 to Austin FC. The Boys in Gold will now turn their attention to Orlando City SC for next Saturday's match in central Florida before the league pauses for the September FIFA men's international fixture window from Sept. 2 to 10.

Music City milestones: A pair of Boys in Gold reached milestones Saturday night with midfielder Alex Muyl appearing in his 250th Major League Soccer match and midfielder Tah Brian Anunga making his 50th MLS start.

Debut number two: Midfielder Jonathan Pérez, who debuted with the club during Leagues Cup, made his first MLS appearance with Nashville SC Saturday night when he subbed in during the 37th minute.

Ahoy, captain: Nashville SC Captain and United States international Walker Zimmerman made his return to the lineup Saturday night for the first time since July 7 at Portland after representing the United States Men's National Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The defender started and logged 90 minutes plus added time.

Next up: Nashville SC will travel south to face Orlando City SC in the second and final regular season meeting between the clubs on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes: - Nashville SC: o is 2W-1L-1D all-time vs. Austin FC o is 17W-15L-17D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents o is 7W-7L-6D all-time in the month of August o is 35W-40L-43D all-time on weekends o had 18 shots and 2.58 expected goals (xG) on the night o had its first home match since July 31 in Leagues Cup 2024 (vs. Mazatlán F.C.) and its first MLS home match since July 17 (vs. Orlando City SC) - Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello made their MLS coaching debuts with Nashville SC - Tah Brian Anunga made his 50th MLS start, logging 72 minutes - Josh Bauer led the team with 94.4% passing accuracy (minimum 80 passes) - Shaq Moore led the team with five crosses and two shots at goal from inside the box - Hany Mukhtar led the team with six shots, three shots on target and 1.12 expected goals (xG) - Alex Muyl appeared in his 250th MLS match, logging 84 minutes - Jonathan Pérez o made his Nashville SC MLS debut, subbing in at the 37th minute o was voted Man of the Match - Patrick Yazbek made his first career MLS start - Walker Zimmerman made his first start and appearance since July 7 at Portland after representing the United States Men's National Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Box score: Nashville SC (6W-12L-8D) vs. Austin FC (9W-10L-7D) Aug. 24, 2024 - GEODIS Park

Final score: NSH: 0 ATX: 2

Scoring summary: ATX: Jon Gallagher (A: Alex Ring) 43' ATX: Osman Bukari (Unassisted) 84'

Discipline: ATX: Brendan Hines-Ike (Caution) 7' NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 51' ATX: Alex Ring (Caution) 65' ATX: Jhojan Valencia (Caution) 90' + 5

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Teal Bunbury 72'), Patrick Yazbek (Jonathan Pérez 37'), Alex Muyl (Forster Ajago 84'), Tah Brian Anunga (Amar Sejdic 72'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Bryan Dowd, Jack Maher, Taylor Washington, Brent Kallman

ATX starters: Brad Stuver; Matt Hedges, Mikkel Desler, Brendan Hines-Ike, Jon Gallagher, Guilherme Biro; Dani Pereira (Jhojan Valencia 82'), Osman Bukari (Jader Obrian 85'), Alex Ring (C), Owen Wolff (Gyasi Zardes 82'); Sebastian Driussi (Diego Rubio 87')

Substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Ethan Finlay, Leo Vaisanen, Hector Jimenez, Oleksandr Svatok

Match officials: Referee: Rosendo Mendoza AR1: Brooke Mayo AR2: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho 4TH: Lukasz Szpala VAR: Edvin Jurisevic AVAR: Claudiu Badea

Weather: 85 degrees, clear

