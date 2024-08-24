LA Galaxy Play Host to Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, August 24

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Resuming 2024 MLS Regular Season action following Leagues Cup 2024 play, the LA Galaxy host Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday, Aug. 24 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Atlanta United FC

Tonight's match marks the fifth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between the Galaxy and Atlanta, with LA trailing the series 1-3-0 (2 GF, 9 GA). In two all-time matches played at home against Atlanta United, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-1-0 (2 GF, 2 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Atlanta on July 24, 2022.

LA's Form Entering Match Against Atlanta

Through 26 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 14-5-7 record (50 GF, 37 GA; 49 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings. In 12 regular-season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 9-0-3 (30 GF, 17 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won seven consecutive league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park (7-0-0) dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 19-9. In 13 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has tallied nine goals and eight assists. Joseph Paintsil has totaled 12 goal contributions (6 goals, 6 assists) in 11 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, while Riqui Puig has recorded five goals and six assists in 10 league matches played at the venue in 2024.

LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United FC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 27

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

MATCH INFO: LA vs. ATL Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.