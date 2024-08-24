By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati Visit Inter Miami CF

FC Cincinnati returns from a week-long break from action after Leagues Cup 2024 and heads to sunny south Florida for a rematch with Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium. The Orange and Blue dominated the last match at TQL Stadium, but needing three points and a hot start to the final stretch of the season, FCC is gunning for a top performance.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and on 97.7 FM La Mega in Spanish. The Orange and Blue have history and victory on their mind, so let's break down this matchup with some key numbers to consider, presented by CTI.

82

No one has been more productive and effective at driving offensive play in MLS this season than Luciano Acosta. The reigning MLS MVP leads the league with 82 key passes, defined as any pass leading to a shot attempt from a teammate. This makes it no surprise that Acosta also leads MLS with 18 assists, a wide margin over Portland Timbers midfielder Evander and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, who each have 13.

1836

Workhorse Pavel Bucha has registered 1836 intensive runs this season, the sixth most in MLS and third in the Eastern Conference. One of the league's most consistent and willing runners, Bucha also leads FC Cincinnati with 272.62 kilometers covered in regular season play, the sixth most in MLS.

Bucha's hard work has been rewarded of late, as the Czhech midfielder has registered six goals and five assists across all competitions this season. In the last matchup with Inter Miami Bucha played a key role by scoring the third of six goals on the night for FCC.

54.5

In 2024, FC Cincinnati has been dominant on the ground and in the skies. By winning 54.5 percent of aerial duels this season, FCC has dominated the air specifically, though. That rate is the second best in MLS, behind only D.C. United. Among active players, Miles Robinson has been one of the best in the league, winning 75 percent of his duels in the air, with Ian Murphy close behind him, winning 73.9 percent of his.

146

The FC Cincinnati offense has challenged opposing goalkeepers all season long as FCC leads the Eastern Conference in shots on target this season, peppering opponents to the tune of 146 shots on target. Luca Orellano leads the team with 28 shots on target, and Luciano Acosta is a close second with 24 despite some time missed due to injury. When it comes to converting shots on target, few have been better than the tandem of Yuya Kubo and Kevin Kelsy, though, who are each part of a group of approximately 10 qualified scorers who have converted 20 percent or more of their shots on target this season across the league.

33.62

Despite some struggles of late, in large part due to injury, FCC has conceded, in league play, the fourth fewest xG in MLS and the second-fewest in the Eastern Conference. In 25 matches, FCC conceded just 33.62 (or 1.3448 per game) xG against and conceded nearly exactly the same figure in actual goals with 33. This indicates that the pace at which the FCC is on defensively is representative but also repeatable over the final stretch of the season.

