Inter Miami CF Becomes Third-Fastest Team in MLS History to Clinch Playoffs Berth with 2-0 Win Over FC Cincinnati

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF (17W-4L-5D, 56 points) earned a 2-0 win at home at Chase Stadium over FC Cincinnati tonight to clinch the team's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with eight regular season fixtures to spare. Notably, Inter Miami became the third-fastest team to secure a spot in the postseason in a 34-game MLS season, doing so within just 26 games; Inter Miami joins LAFC (25 games in 2022 and 2019) and Cincinnati (26 in 2023). Additionally, forward Luis Suárez starred on the night, bagging a brace and breaking two Club records: his first goal was the fastest in team history and he also set a new record for most single-season goals across all competitions.

"The team did well...In terms of effort and sharpness of the team, in a match that to me seemed that when we were 11 against 11 and when we went down to 10-men, we managed it really well," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Inter Miami took the field at Chase Stadium with captain Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergio Busquets, David Martínez and Jordi Alba made up the back five; Federico Redondo and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Diego Gómez and Matías Rojas flanked Suárez in attack.

The first historic moment of the match came just 31 seconds in, when Suárez broke two Club records with one goal. Weigandt and Bright played a swift one-two, freeing the Argentine right back down the right wing to whip a cross in for Suárez. The Uruguayan talisman calmly took a touch off his chest and fired a strike inside the near post to make it 1-0. The goal was the fastest in a match in Club history, and also set the new record for most single-season goals across all competitions for an Inter Miami player with 17. The assist, meanwhile, was the first for Weigandt since joining Inter Miami.

Just a few minutes later, Suárez continued his red-hot form, expanding on the record he just set. A quick transition move launched by Rojas saw nifty interplay between him and the striker, resulting in the creative Paraguayan player sliding a ball into the box for Suárez, whose first touch was another strike past the Cincinnati goalkeeper to make it 2-0 at Chase Stadium. The goal was Suárez's 18th across all competitions for Inter Miami in 2024, and 14th in MLS play. The assist was Rojas' third since joining the Club.

The action continued through the half, but the scoreline remained the same. First, Callender made a big reaction save in the 31st minute on a close-range shot by Cincinnati's Kevin Kelsy. Then, in the 42nd minute, Inter Miami fell to 10 men as a collision saw a second yellow card awarded to Avilés.

The second half then presented a more leveled matchup, with Inter Miami defending stoutly to maintain its lead.

Inter Miami made several substitutions throughout the second 45 minutes aiming to maintain its defensive stability and generate more danger in attack, with Benjamin Cremaschi, Leonardo Campana, David Ruiz and Sergii Kryvtsov replacing Redondo, Suárez, Gómez and Weigandt throughout the half.

Notably, there were two stellar defensive plays for Inter Miami throughout the half, with Callender denying the visitors with important saves in the 71st and 76th minutes, and center back Martínez subsequently clearing a ball off the line in the 76th minute to defend the host's lead.

Inter Miami's 2-0 lead remained intact through the final whistle for the Club to earn the win and become the first team in the league to clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Notably, all three previous sides to clinch playoffs within 26 games of a 34-game MLS regular season - LAFC (25 games in 2022 and 2019) and Cincinnati (26 in 2023) - went on to win the Supporters' Shield.

Next Inter Miami will hit the road to face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Luis Suárez (Marcelo Weigandt, Yannick Bright) 1', Luis Suárez (Matías Rojas) 6'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Tomás Avilés (Yellow Card 11', Red Card 42'), Luis Suárez (Yellow Card 45'+8), Jordi Alba (Yellow Card 90'+4)

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card 42'), Chidozie Awaziem (Yellow Card 45'+4), Luciano Acosta (Yellow Card 65'), Miles Robinson (Yellow Card 78')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender ©; D Marcelo Weigandt (Sergii Kryvtsov 90'+1), Tomás Avilés, Sergio Busquets, David Martínez, Jordi Alba; M Federico Redondo (Benjamin Cremaschi 69'), Yannick Bright; F Matías Rojas (Ian Fray 46'), Diego Gómez (David Ruiz 86'); Luis Suárez (Leonardo Campana 86')

Unused Substitutes - GK CJ dos Santos; D Noah Allen, Franco Negri; M Robert Taylor

FC Cincinnati - GK Roman Celentano; D Luca Orellano, DeAndre Yedlin, Chidozie Awaziem (Bret Halsey 82'), Miles Robinson, Yuya Kubo; M Obinna Nwobodo (Corey Baird 77'), Pavel Bucha; F Nicholas Gioacchini (Ian Murphy 46'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Luciano Acosta 46'); Kevin Kelsy (Sergio Santos 46')

Unused Substitutes - GK Evan Louro; D Kipp Keller, Alvas Powell; M Malik Pinto

Details of the Game:

Date: August 24, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 20,106

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 44.3%

CIN - 55.7%

Shots:

MIA - 4

CIN - 17

Saves:

MIA - 6

CIN - 1

Corners:

MIA - 1

CIN - 8

Fouls:

MIA - 12

CIN - 19

