New York City FC Draws Chicago Fire FC, 2-2

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC recorded a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night. Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez put City ahead in the 15th minute with a curled effort. Martínez would find the net again seven minutes later to double City's lead. The Fire would halve City's advantage in the 78th minute through a goal from Hugo Cuypers. A penalty from Brian Gutiérrez in stoppage time drew Chicago level.

Match Recap

New York City FC were in the World's Borough on Saturday night as they hosted Chicago Fire FC at Citi Field.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made one change to the side that faced the Columbus Crew with Birk Risa replacing Stahinja Tanasijević.

City enjoyed a bright start to the game and were rewarded with a goal in the 15th minute through Alonso Martínez.

The Costa Rican collected the ball on the edge of the area and after a neat turn curled it past Chris Brady with his right foot to put City ahead.

One became two for the hosts in the 22nd minute as Martínez registered his second of the night.

The 25-year-old was found in the box by a sliding Keaton Parks and after taking a touch to settle the ball he rifled it into the roof of the net from close range.

City thought they had a third inside the opening half hour after Santiago Rodríguez headed the ball in at the back post, but his joy was short-lived as the play was called back for offside.

Chicago was keen to find a route back into the game before halftime and that saw Brian Gutiérrez try to beat Matt Freese from distance, but his effort failed to hit the target.

City started the second half the better of the two sides and that almost resulted in Martínez scoring his hat-trick on the hour mark.

A flowing City move saw Hannes Wolf play the ball inside just outside the area, and although Martínez made a good connection with the ball, he saw his effort flash past the post.

Cushing turned to his bench for the first time in the 71st minute to introduce Julián Fernández and Kevin O'Toole in place of Maxi Moralez and Christian McFarlane.

The visitors would find the net in the 78th minute after Hugo Cuypers fired a shot past Matt Freese from just outside the box.

Cushing would make a third change of the night in the wake of the goal as Jovan Mijatović replaced Martínez in attack. The Serbian would be joined on the field by Justin Haak in the 85th minute as he replaced Rodríguez.

Chicago were handed a great opportunity to level the game in stoppage time after being awarded a penalty. Gutiérrez stepped up to take it and converted from 12 yards out.

City fought until the final whistle for a go-ahead goal but ultimately were forced to share the points on the night - the game finishing 2-2.

Player of the Match

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with the Columbus Crew on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff at Lower.com Field is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Major League Soccer Stories from August 24, 2024

