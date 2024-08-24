FC Cincinnati Fall to Inter Miami CF 2-0

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

With MLS play returning to action after Leagues Cup 2024, FC Cincinnati headed down to south Florida for a matchup at the top of the table with Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium. With Leagues Cup helping to refresh and retool The Orange and Blue, FC Cincinnati went into the match looking to snap a three-game losing streak that started prior to the international tournament.

The hot and humid night started anything but positively for FC Cincinnati. Less than one minute after kickoff, Inter Miami scored the opener and just five minutes later Honduran international Luis Suarez had bagged a brace to double the lead. Miami, remembering the 6-1 defeat to FCC earlier this season, came out with an energy that frazzled the FCC starting XI, leaving them needing to mount a two-goal comeback with 84 minutes to play to snag a point.

Needing to find a goal to bring the game back into reach, FCC settled into the match despite constant pressure from the IMCF defenders and without captain and MVP Luciano Acosta, who remained absent from the starting lineup as they managed foot pain for the star. The Orange and Blue found their moments but could not find a finish in the first half to level the score, however the game did change significantly in one numbers category.

In the 42 minute, midfielder Tomas Avilés slide tackled Kevin Kelsy in a bone crunching tackle that brought the stadium to a stand still as medical teams came out to check on the Venezuelan youngster. Avilés, already sitting on a yellow card from earlier, was shown just a yellow but was sent off as it was his second, meaning FCC would play the remainder of the match up a man. After a check, Kelsy was able to continue in the match but for advocating his club's side, DeAndre Yedlin (serving as captain with Acosta on the bench) was shown a yellow as well.

With the man advantage for the final 45 minutes, coach Dominic Kinnear (with Pat Noonan out on suspension) and his staff went to the bench to chase the game. Luciano Acosta, Sergio Santos and Ian Murphy were all brought on to try to spark the comeback.

FC Cincinnati dominated the second half with scoring opportunities but with time running down their efforts had yet to bear fruit. Attempts from Santos, Kubo, Acosta and Orellano were cleared off the line with each save more unbelievable than the last. FCC tripled the expected goals of Inter Miami in the half alone.

Despite the best efforts and even more subs to push the offense, the work went unrewarded. FC Cincinnati fell to Inter Miami CF 2-0 in what ultimately would be a match decided in the first six minutes. The loss extends the FCC losing streak to a season long four-games and brings the team's record to 15-8-3.

FC Cincinnati now return to TQL Stadium for their next match, hosting CF Montreal on Saturday, August 31.

