Sounders FC Earns 3-2 Road Win at Minnesota United FC

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC celebrate win

SAINT PAUL, MINN. - Sounders FC (11-8-7, 40 points) defeated Minnesota United FC (9-11-6, 33 points) 3-2 on Saturday in a back-and-forth affair at Allianz Field. Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen and Albert Rusnák all scored for the visitors, giving the Rave Green their third win over Minnesota across all competitions this season. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei made history on Saturday, becoming just the sixth player in league history to record 400 starts in MLS regular-season action. Brian Schmetzer's now side turns its attention to a midweek matchup with LAFC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 28 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH NOTES

At time of writing, Sounders FC sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 40 points (11-8-7), nine points behind first place LA Galaxy.

Seattle is now 12-1-2 all-time against Minnesota in MLS regular-season play and holds a 14-1-2 record across all competitions. This marked the third meeting of the season between the two sides, with the Rave Green previously winning 2-0 both on June 15 (MLS play) and on July 26 (Leagues Cup).

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei made his 400th career MLS regular-season start on Saturday, becoming the sixth player in league history to reach the milestone. Frei played for Toronto FC from 2009-2013 before being traded to Seattle prior to the 2014 season. Former Sounders FC defender Chad Marhsall ranks fifth in league history with 404 career MLS regular-season starts.

Jordan Morris scored his 10th goal of the season in the 11th minute, becoming the first player in club history to score 10 goals in five different seasons. The strike was also good for Morris' 80th goal across all competitions since joining Seattle prior to the 2016 season, moving past Fredy Montero into sole possession of second place in club history.

Morris has scored in all three of Seattle's matches against Minnesota this season.

Jackson Ragen scored his second goal of the season in league play in the 28th minute, his third across all competitions in 2024.

Albert Rusnák scored his sixth goal across all competitions in in the 75th minute. His five goals in MLS play are tied for the most he has in a single season with Seattle, matching his total from last year.

Obed Vargas recorded an assist on Morris' goal, his seventh of the season in MLS play, second on the team.

Cristian Roldan also earned an assist on Morris' goal, putting him at four in MLS play in 2024, as well six across all competitions. The midfielder has 56 all-competition assists since joining the club prior to the 2015 season, second in club history.

With the assist on Ragen's goal, Rusnák now has a team-leading 12 on the season in MLS regular-season play, four shy of Nico Lodeiro's single-season club record.

This marked the first time that Minnesota has scored more than one goal against Seattle in a MLS regular-season match.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer made no changes to the starting lineup that featured in Seattle's last match against LAFC in the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Minnesota United FC 2

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Venue: Allianz Field

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistants: Kyle Atkins, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Luis Guardia

Attendance: 19,751

Weather: 84 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (Obed Vargas) 11'

MNU - Kelvin Yeboah (penalty) 24'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (Albert Rusnák) 28'

MNU - Kelvin Yeboah (Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson) 56'

SEA - Albert Rusnák 75'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 10'

MNU - Miguel Tapias (caution) 72'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Reed Baker-Whiting 84'), João Paulo (Josh Atencio 57'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Raúl Ruidíaz 84'), Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega 64'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, Léo Chú, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 8

Saves: 3

Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz, Joseph Rosales; Robin Lod, Wil Trapp (Carlos Harvey 66') Hassani Dotson; Kelvin Yeboah, Sang Bin Jeong (DJ Taylor 73'); Teemu Pukki (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 59')

Substitutes not used: Alec Smir, Devin Padelford, Franco Fragapane, Anthony Markanich, Samuel Shashoua, Loic Mesanvi

Total shots: 23

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

- SOUNDERS FC -

