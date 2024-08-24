Toronto FC Sign Charlie Sharp to MLS Short-Term Agreement

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II forward Charlie Sharp to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS regular season match against Houston Dynamo FC. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Sharp, 23, originally signed with Toronto FC II on February 15, 2024. The forward has scored four goals and recorded an assist in 12 appearances for the Young Reds including his debut against Columbus Crew 2 on April 7. Sharp made his First Team debut when he came on as a substitute against Nashville SC on May 15. The Brighton, Michigan native was originally selected 61st overall (third round) by Toronto FC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II forward Charlie Sharp to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS match against Houston Dynamo FC.

