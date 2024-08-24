LAFC Takes on Columbus in Leagues Cup Final on Sunday, August 25, at Lower.com Field

August 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC takes on Columbus in the Leagues Cup 2024 Final on Sunday, August 25, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The match kicks off at 4:15 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Univision/TUDN, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

LAFC will host a Leagues Cup 2024 Final Watch Party at The Fields LA at BMO Stadium. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup, in its second year, is an unprecedented event in global football that began on July 26 with all 47 MLS and LIGA MX teams competing in a World Cup-style tournament with the Leagues Cup trophy and three automatic bids into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line.

LAFC and Columbus have faced off once before this year in the MLS regular season, with Columbus claiming a 5-1 win on July 13 at BMO Stadium. The two teams also met in the 2023 MLS Cup Final at Lower.com Field, where Columbus earned a 2-1 victory.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Columbus

Kickoff: August 25 @ 4:15 p.m. PT

Where: Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Univision/TUDN

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

