CF Montréal Ties D.C. United, 0-0

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Washington, D.C. - In its fourth road game of the season, CF Montréal drew 0-0 with D.C. United on Saturday night at Audi Field.

Christian Benteke thought he had scored in the 27th minute, but the goal was disallowed after the video review. Throughout the match, the Bleu-blanc-noir had chances to score, but failed to beat goalkeeper Kim Joon-Hong.

CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois registered the shutout after making seven saves during the match, bringing his total to 22 saves this season (MLS leader).

CF Montréal will play its next game at Geodis Park in Nashville on Saturday, March, 22 at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

GAME NOTES:

-Dante Sealy earned his first start with CF Montréal;

-Jonathan Sirois played his 70th game for the Bleu-blanc-noir, becoming the third Academy product to reach this milestone;

-It was Sirois' 20th career MLS shutout.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Dante Sealy and George Campbell are available HERE.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"We are happy to have unlocked our counter. We tried to be a little more aggressive in transition, and that's something we believe we can improve on in the future. The players gave it their all, while respecting the game plan and instructions, so we are satisfied, even if it's only a point tonight. It wasn't an easy game. There was a lot of physical play and intensity from D.C. United. We did a good job and showed personality with the ball."

DANTE SEALY

"I think we created some good chances tonight, but we were a bit unlucky not to come away with the win. Personally, I think I had a good game. It was my first one, and I tried to showcase my qualities. I'm an attacking player, so I enjoy contributing to the team at this level."

GEORGE CAMPBELL

"(Benteke) is a big guy. During the week, we talked about D.C.'s attacking approach and how many of their goals come from crosses to him. My job was to be physical. Even if I did not win the ball, I wanted to make it difficult for him to do his job. We have to be hungry for points in every game. We can demand more from ourselves because we know how to play and how we want to play."

