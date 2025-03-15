Biro's Goal Leads Austin FC to Shutout Win over LAFC
March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
The VERDE & Black secured their first away win of the 2025 MLS season thanks to the Brazilian's 12th -minute header
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - A header by Guilherme Biro was the only goal of a close contest on Saturday afternoon as Austin FC beat LAFC 1-0 at BMO Stadium. Homegrown Owen Wolff made his 100 th appearance across all competitions for Austin FC and marked the occasion with the match-winning assist, while offseason signing Besard Sabovic notched his first start for the VERDE & Black.
Austin took an early lead in the 12 th minute when Wolff swung in a corner kick which Biro headed in. The VERDE & Black continued to push looking for a second, with multiple chances going just wide of the net. Although the hosts controlled possession, two (2) saves from Brad Stuver kept LAFC at bay going into halftime.
In the second half, Austin continued to apply pressure as Myrto Uzuni had two (2) chances to double the lead in the span of 60 seconds. LAFC came close to an equalizer in the 61st minute but Stuver again closed the door. ATXFC's resolute defensive effort prevented LAFC from finding the back of the net before the whistle as the team claimed all three (3) points on the road.
Goal-Scoring Summary
ATX (0-1) - Guilherme Biro (assisted by Owen Wolff) 12'
Match Information
Venue: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
Weather: Sunny, 63 degrees
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistant Referee 1: Jose Da Silva
Assistant Referee 2: Andrew Bigelow
4 th Official: Brad Jensen
VAR: Ricardo Montero Araya
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match
Austin FC will play its third home match and fifth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against San Diego FC on Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
