New York City FC Edges New England Revolution

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first home match with a 2-1 win over New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium. City fell behind in the 26th minute after an own goal from Thiago Martins but responded with an equalizer through Julián Fernández in the 38th minute. City pushed for a winner in the second half, and Alonso Martínez delivered with a stunning scissor kick in the 68th minute. That proved enough for City to record back-to-back 2-1 wins at home.

Match Recap

New York City FC hosted New England Revolution on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

The contest took place exactly ten years after the two teams met in City's first-ever home game in MLS.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the team that beat Orlando City SC last time out, with Kevin O'Toole making way for Nico Cavallo, who earned his first MLS start.

City started the brighter of the two teams, and Keaton Parks nearly broke the deadlock in the ninth minute. The midfielder powered a header toward goal, but Aljaž Ivačič produced a fine save to deny him.

The hosts enjoyed much of the early momentum but fell behind in unfortunate circumstances in the 26th minute when Thiago Martins accidentally turned a Brandon Bye cross past Matt Freese.

Jansen was forced into a first-half change just three minutes later after Cavallo pulled up with an injury, with Birk Risa coming on in his place.

City found their equalizer in the 38th minute after Hannes Wolf and Julián Fernández combined beautifully.

The two had linked up similarly seven days ago for a Wolf goal, but this time, the Austrian turned provider, playing Fernández through on goal for a clinical first-time finish.

New England managed to test Freese once more before the half was over, as Ignatius Ganago fired a low shot inside the area that was comfortably saved.

The second half saw no changes for either side, with City setting out to find a go-ahead goal.

As the clock ticked toward the hour mark, Jonathan Shore-making his second start in as many games-tried his luck from distance, only to see his effort skim just wide of the post.

That would be Shore's last major involvement of the night, as he was substituted in the 67th minute alongside Fernández. The pair were replaced by Strahinja Tanasijević and Agustín Ojeda.

City found the elusive second goal in the 68th minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Alonso Martínez after Parks' initial shot was saved.

The Costa Rican pounced on the rebound, producing a stunning scissor kick that sent the home fans into celebration.

Maxi Moralez almost made it three minutes later, as a fast break gave him a chance to shoot from just outside the box-his effort flying just wide of the target.

City's fourth change of the night arrived in the 81st minute as Wolf departed the game to be replaced by Mounsef Bakrar.

Freese was called into action a minute later after a low cross saw pinball in the box and the ball rebound toward danger.

Moralez again went close to scoring in the final minute of regular time after a great individual play by Martínez. This time, the diminutive playmaker was denied by a brilliant last-ditch tackle.

Unsurprisingly, the visitors chased desperately for an equalizer, but a dogged defensive display helped City see out the game and confirm a memorable 2-1 win at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a road game against Columbus Crew on Saturday, March 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.