New York City FC 2 Takes Down Revolution

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







BRONX, N.Y. - The New England Revolution (0-3-1, 1 pt.) fell to New York City FC (2-1-1, 7 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. After New England pulled ahead in the first half on a Thiago Martins own goal, created by Brandon Bye's cross, New York City scored two unanswered goals to give the hosts all three points in Saturday's contest.

With the Revolution threatening on the attack in the 26th minute, Bye whipped in a cross to the center of the penalty area towards forward Ignatius Ganago. The pass was blocked by New York City defender Martins, with the ball caroming into his own net to grant the Revolution a lead. The own goal was New England's first tally of the season as the visitors found themselves ahead at the half-hour mark.

Bye was one of three changes to Caleb Porter's starting XI, along with fellow MLS veterans Matt Polster and Maxi Urruti. Polster made his season debut on Saturday, playing 76 minutes as he returned to action following a thigh injury. Urruti saw 71 minutes of action in his first start with the club.

The hosts evened the proceedings 12 minutes after New England's breakthrough, with Julian Fernandez slotting home a feed from Hannes Wolf on the counter attack. In the 68th minute, New York City pulled in front with a volley from Alonso Martinez, converting a rebound off a Keaton Parks shot that was denied by Aljaž Ivačič.

Ganago, making his fourth start in as many games, led the Revolution attack with three shots, including one on target in the first half. The Cameroon international forced a save from NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese moments after the hosts equalized. New England deployed four second half changes, with Luca Langoni, Noel Buck, Luis Diaz, and Ilay Feingold all seeing action off the bench.

The Revolution are off next weekend during the FIFA international window, and will return to action on Saturday, March 29 to host the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium (2:30 p.m. ET). Watch the match in English or Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the Eastern Conference battle on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

F Ignatius Ganago led the team with three shots attempts, one on target, in his fourth straight 90-minute shift.

F Maxi Urruti earned his first start for the Revolution, his 298th MLS appearance, and registered one shot attempt.

Alongside Ganago and Urruti, M Carles Gil, F Luca Langoni, and M Alhassan Yusuf each notched a shot attempt tonight.

Gil entered Matchday 4 as the league's most-fouled player and won four free kicks for New England tonight.

M Matt Polster logged 76 minutes in his season debut tonight.

Homegrown M Noel Buck made his second substitute appearance of the season, replacing Polster in the 76th minute.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #4

New England Revolution 1 at New York City FC 2

March 15, 2025 - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistant Referee: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Assistant Referee: Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo

Video Asst. Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy with showers

Scoring Summary:

NE - Thiago Martins Bueno (Own Goal) 26'

NYC - Julian Fernandez 1 (Hannes Wolf 1) 38'

NYC - Alonso Martinez 3 (Unassisted) 68'

Misconduct Summary:

NYC - Jonathan Shore (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 61'

NYC - Keaton Parks (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'

NE - Ilay Feingold (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+4

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivacic; Will Sands (Ilay Feingold 75'), Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster (Noel Buck 76'), Jackson Yueill; Alhassan Yusuf (Luis Diaz 85'), Carles Gil ©, Ignatius Ganago; Maxi Urruti (Luca Langoni 71').

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Wyatt Omsberg, Jack Panayotou.

New York City FC: Matt Freese; Nico Cavallo (Birk Risa 29'), Thiago Martins Bueno ©, Justin Haak, Mitja Ilenic; Maxi Moralez, Jonathan Shore (Strahinja Tanasijevic 67'), Keaton Parks; Hannes Wolf (Mounsef Bakrar 82'), Alonso Martinez, Julian Fernandez (Agustin Ojeda 67').

Substitutes Not Used: Tomas Romero, Greg Ranjitsingh, Andrew Baiera, Maximo Carrizo, Peter Molinari.

