Charlotte FC Blanks FC Cincinnati

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati fell 2-0 to Charlotte FC Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The Orange and Blue (2-2-0, 6 points) conclude a stretch of eight matches in 25 days in all competitions to start the 2025 campaign. Charlotte FC improve to 2-1-1 (7 points).

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Charlotte struck twice in quick succession to start the second half with goals from Liel Abada in the 48th minute and Patrick Agyemang in the 51st.

Cincinnati went down to 10 men in the 83rd minute after defender Gilberto Flores was shown his second yellow card of the contest.

FC Cincinnati are back at home next Saturday, March 22 for an afternoon kickoff against Atlanta United FC. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

GAME NOTES

- The loss snapped FC Cincinnati's 10-match unbeaten streak on turf (3-0-7) dating back to March 2022, a 2-0 loss for Cincinnati at Charlotte FC.

- Bank of America Stadium is the only road Eastern Conference venue FC Cincinnati have never won in.

- FC Cincinnati were shutout for the first time this season.

- FC Cincinnati matched a season-high eight shots on goal, set last Saturday vs Toronto FC.

- Teenage Hadebe replaced Miles Robinson in the 30th minute, the first first-half substitution for FC Cincinnati since September 28, 2024 vs LAFC (Powell for Awaziem, 34').

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC

Date: March 15, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

Attendance: 27,807

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 68 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CLT: 0-2-2

CIN: 0-0-0

CLT - Liel Abada 48', Patrick Agyemang (Biel, Malanda) 51'

CIN - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Corey Baird 81'), Gilberto Flores, Miles Robinson (C) (Teenage Hadebe 30'), DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela 82'), Yuya Kubo (Sergio Santos 73'), Evander, Luca Orellano, Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Tah Brian Anunga

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CLT: Kristijan Kahlina, Tim Ream, Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda, Nathan Byrne, Brandt Bronico (Djibril Diani 78'), Ashley Westwood (C), Pep Biel (Idan Toklomati 85'), Wilfried Zaha, Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas 72'), Patrick Agyemang (Eryk Williamson 85')

Substitutes not used: David Bingham, Bill Tuiloma, Nicholas Scardina, Iuri Tavares, Nikola Petkovic

Head Coach: Dean Smith

STATS SUMMARY: CLT/CIN

Shots: 13 / 17

Shots on Goal: 5 / 8

Saves: 8 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 6

Fouls: 9 / 11

Offside: 2 / 0

Possession: 49.7 / 50.3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Gilberto Flores (Yellow Card) 45'

CIN - Obinna Nwobodo (Yellow Card) 78'

CIN - Gilberto Flores (Second Yellow, Red Card) 83'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Ast. Referees: Walt Heatherly, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

