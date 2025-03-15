LAFC Suffers First Home Loss of 2025 to Austin FC

LAFC suffered its first home loss of the year on Saturday afternoon at BMO Stadium, falling 1-0 to Austin FC. Guilherme Biro scored the only goal of the game for Austin in the 12th minute, heading an Owen Wolff corner kick just inside the post to give the visitors a 1-0 victory.

Despite outshooting Austin 16-10, LAFC was unable to find a way past goalkeeper Brad Stuver and the Austin defense. The defeat also ended the club's six-game unbeaten streak against Austin dating back to LAFC's 3-0 win over the Verde in the 2022 Western Conference Championship.

LAFC is back in action next weekend when the club travels to the Midwest to take on Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. That game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

With the loss, LAFC is now 2W-2L-0D in MLS Regular Season play for six points.

This afternoon's game ends a stretch of eight games in 26 days to open 2025 for LAFC. The club went 4-4-0 in those eight games, going 4-1-0 at home and 0-3-0 on the road while advancing to the Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Austin's 12th minute goal was the first goal conceded by LAFC at home this year in all competitions. LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had kept four consecutive clean sheets - two in MLS play and two in the Concacaf Champions Cup - at home prior to today.

LAFC is now 0-4-0 this year when conceding the game's first goal compared to a perfect 4-0-0 when scoring first.

After making his LAFC debut against Columbus in the Champions Cup on Tuesday night, Cengiz Ünder made his MLS debut for the club, starting on the right wing. He is the first-ever player born in Turkey to play in MLS.

Denis Bouanga finished with a game-high six shots and registered all three of LAFC's shots on target.

Ryan Hollingshead made the 290th regular-season appearance of his MLS career, 97 of which have come with LAFC, while Timothy Tillman made his 60th appearance for the club this afternoon.

Playing its eighth game of the year, LAFC was shutout for the first time in 2025 this afternoon. In 2024, LAFC was shut out just six times in 50 games in all competitions, with half of those coming in the first four games of the year.

Today's loss snapped a six-game unbeaten streak for LAFC against Austin dating back to 2022. Prior to today, LAFC's only losses to Austin FC came in the 2022 regular season, with LAFC going on to win MLS Cup for the first time that year.

