Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called-Up to Mali National Team

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana has been called-up to the Mali Men's National Team for its upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the March international competition window. Fofana and Mali will face Comoros on Thursday, March 20 (5:00 p.m. ET) at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco, before taking on the Central African Republic on Tuesday, March 25 (12:00 p.m. ET) at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

MAMADOU FOFANA

Mali

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

March 20 at Comoros

Stade Municipal de Berkane, Morocco

5:00 p.m. ET

March 25 at Central African Rep.

Stade Larbi Zaouli, Casablanca

12:00 p.m. ET

Fofana, 27, has been capped 44 times by Les Aigles, most recently suiting up for a pair of 2025 African Cup of National qualifiers last November. The defender has started the first three matches in his debut MLS season, recording a team-best 93.1 percent passing accuracy to go along with 18 clearances. Signed in December from French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, Fofana led the league in tackles won (174) over the past four seasons and has amassed nearly 250 professional appearances in nine seasons.

Through four of 10 matchdays in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Mali sits fourth in the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Group I with a 1-2-1 record (5 pts.). Their next opponent, Comoros, currently leads the group with a 3-0-1 mark (9 pts.). Mali sits one place ahead of the Central African Republic at 1-1-2 (4 pts.) entering this window.

Fofana is one of three Revolution players competing in CAF's World Cup qualifiers next week, along with midfielder Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria) and forward/winger Ignatius Ganago (Cameroon). All three players will leave to join their respective national teams after the Revolution's away match tonight at New York City FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Yankee Stadium. Watch tonight's Matchday 4 contest on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with coverage in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

