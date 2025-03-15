Toronto FC (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2) Postgame Summary
March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Deandre Kerr 11' (Federico Bernardeschi, Jonathan Osorio)
CHI - Andrew Gutman 30' (Jonathan Bamba)
CHI -Hugo Cuypers 44' (Leonardo Barroso)
RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC 0-3-1 1 point
Chicago Fire FC 2-1-1 7 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Kosi Thompson, Zane Monlouis, Kevin Long (Lazar Stefanovic 45+5), Nicksoen Gomis; Matty Longstaff (Markus Cimermancic 81'), Alonso Coello (Deybi Flores 75'), Jonathan Osorio (C); Federico Bernardeschi, Tyrese Spicer (Theo Corbeanu 75'), Deandre Kerr (Derrick Etienne Jr. 81')
Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Kobe Franklin, Raoul Petretta
CHICAGO FIRE FC - Christopher Brady; Jonathan Dean (Leonardo Barroso 17'), Sam Rogers, Jack Elliott (C), Andrew Gutman; Brian Gutierrez (Sam Williams 86'), Sergio Oregel, Mauricio Pineda; Philip Zinckernagel (Omari Glasgow 62'), Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie 62'), Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 86')
Substitutes Not Used: Jeffrey Gal, Omar Gonzalez, Christopher Cupps, Harold Osorio
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2025
- Toronto FC (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Club Statement in Response to Concacaf Disciplinary Investigation - Colorado Rapids
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Aims to Defend Unbeaten Run in Home Match vs. Columbus Crew - San Diego FC
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called-Up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC Loan Five Players to Tfc II for MLS Next Pro Season Opener in Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement
- City of Toronto and MLSE Announce Enhancements to BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Setting the Stage for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and Beyond
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Defender Lazar Stefanovic