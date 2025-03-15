Toronto FC (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2) Postgame Summary

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Deandre Kerr 11' (Federico Bernardeschi, Jonathan Osorio)

CHI - Andrew Gutman 30' (Jonathan Bamba)

CHI -Hugo Cuypers 44' (Leonardo Barroso)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 0-3-1 1 point

Chicago Fire FC 2-1-1 7 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Kosi Thompson, Zane Monlouis, Kevin Long (Lazar Stefanovic 45+5), Nicksoen Gomis; Matty Longstaff (Markus Cimermancic 81'), Alonso Coello (Deybi Flores 75'), Jonathan Osorio (C); Federico Bernardeschi, Tyrese Spicer (Theo Corbeanu 75'), Deandre Kerr (Derrick Etienne Jr. 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Kobe Franklin, Raoul Petretta

CHICAGO FIRE FC - Christopher Brady; Jonathan Dean (Leonardo Barroso 17'), Sam Rogers, Jack Elliott (C), Andrew Gutman; Brian Gutierrez (Sam Williams 86'), Sergio Oregel, Mauricio Pineda; Philip Zinckernagel (Omari Glasgow 62'), Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie 62'), Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Jeffrey Gal, Omar Gonzalez, Christopher Cupps, Harold Osorio

