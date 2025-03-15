Club Statement in Response to Concacaf Disciplinary Investigation

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







We remain fully supportive of our player in this situation and despite the outcome of the disciplinary process we welcome the fact that Concacaf's investigation confirmed the interaction involved inappropriate language.

There is no room for discrimination in our sport and we encourage all players, coaches, and fans to stand up and speak out if they are subject to inappropriate or discriminatory language.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.