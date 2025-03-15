Club Statement in Response to Concacaf Disciplinary Investigation
March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
We remain fully supportive of our player in this situation and despite the outcome of the disciplinary process we welcome the fact that Concacaf's investigation confirmed the interaction involved inappropriate language.
There is no room for discrimination in our sport and we encourage all players, coaches, and fans to stand up and speak out if they are subject to inappropriate or discriminatory language.
