Inter Miami CF Back on the Road to Take on Atlanta United

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (2W-0L-1D, 7 points) is set to close out the week with 2025 MLS regular season action on the road, with the team traveling to Georgia to visit Atlanta United (1W-1L-1D, 4 points) this Sunday, March 16. Kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Unbeaten Start to the 2025 Season

Inter Miami is set to visit Atlanta in search of extending its seven-match unbeaten run across all competitons at the start of the 2025 campaign, with the team having won the its past five matches in a row and boasting an overall record of six wins and a draw.

Most recently, Inter Miami earned a 0-2 win on the road over Cavalier FC in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup between the sides to win the series 4-0 on aggregate and advance to quarterfinals of the competition. Goals from captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suárez led the team to the valuable win on the night at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Additionally, goalkeeper Óscar Ustari secured a second consecutive clean sheet this Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, while Academy product Santiago Morales recorded his first assist for the Club's First Team.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attack has been in fine form this 2025 season. Notably, Suárez has contributed four goals and four assists in the last five games across all competitions. Tadeo Allende, meanwhile, has scored in four of the the team's past five matches across all competitions.

Additionally, Messi has contributed with three goals and two assists in five total appearances thus far this 2025, while midfielder Telasco Segovia has registered three goals and an assist in the first three appearances of his MLS career.

Previously Against Atlanta United

Sunday's matchup will present the 18th meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has an all-time record of six wins, seven losses and four draws against Atlanta.

Scouting Atlanta United

Atlanta United will host Inter Miami after most recently after most recently drawing 0-0 against the New York Red Bulls at home this past Saturday. In all, the Georgia-based side has recorded a win, a loss and a draw for a total four points this 2025 regular season.

Atlanta United made several important siginings ahead of the 2025 season, headlined by the return of attacking midfielder Miguel Almirón and recruitment of Ivorian forward Emmanuel Latte Lath. Additionally, Atlanta appointed Norwegian Ronny Deila as the team's new head coach ahead of the 2025.

Latte Lath leads the team in goals thus far with two this regular season, while Almirón leads in assists with one to his name.

