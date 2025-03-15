San Diego FC Aims to Defend Unbeaten Run in Home Match vs. Columbus Crew

March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (2-0-1, 7 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, March 15, to host the Columbus Crew (2-0-1, 7 points) in the Club's second-ever home match. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio broadcasts available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

SDFC enters the match unbeaten through its first three matches and fresh off a 3-1 road victory against Real Salt Lake on March 8, with goals from Franco Negri, Anders Dreyer, and Marcus Ingvartsen. Columbus Crew, also undefeated, is coming off a scoreless home draw against the Houston Dynamo.

San Diego Riding the Expansion Wave

Just three matches into their MLS journey, San Diego FC has already made a statement with a strong 2-0-1 start. The expansion side has been especially dominant on the road, earning wins against the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake - both of whom finished in the top three of the Western Conference last season.

Now, back at Snapdragon Stadium, SDFC has a chance to make expansion history. A positive result against Columbus would make San Diego just the second expansion club in MLS history - alongside St. Louis CITY SC (5-0-0 in 2023) - to remain unbeaten through its first four games.

SAN DIEGO FC VS. COLUMBUS CREW

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 4

Saturday, March 15 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Max Bretos (Play-By-Play); Brian Dunseth (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

