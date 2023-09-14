Castillo Throws Second Straight Quality Start in 4-1 Loss to Indy
September 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers starting pitcher Max Castillo threw his team-best sixth quality start of the season, his second straight, but the Chasers were held to two hits in a 4-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians.
Neither team scored over the first four innings of the game, but Castillo surrendered a solo homer to open the top of the fifth inning, then a pair of singles scored another run to put Indianapolis up 2-0.
Castillo bounced back with a 1-2-3 sixth inning and finished the start with his sixth strikeout, also his seventh zero-walk outing this year with the Chasers.
The Storm Chasers drew walks in the second and fifth innings, but both were erased on double plays and Indy pitching faced the minimum through six innings, as Omaha was held hitless into the seventh.
Samad Taylor opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk, then Clay Dungan singled the other way for the team's first hit. Matt Beaty drew a walk to load the bases with no outs, but the Chasers struck out three straight plate appearances to strand the bases loaded, leaving the tying and winning runs on.
Angelo Castellano homered down the left field line in the bottom of the eighth to bring the Chasers within a run, after Taylor Hearn and Will Klein each threw scoreless innings of relief.
Walter Pennington got a strikeout to open the ninth, but allowed his next four batters to reach, including a two-run homer that put the game out of reach, then the Storm chasers went quietly in the bottom of the ninth.
Omaha will try and even the series at two wins each Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT with left-hander Anthony Veneziano headed to the mound.
