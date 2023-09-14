9.14.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (64-74, 31-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-72, 25-38)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:35 PM ET

GAME #139 / ROAD #71: Indianapolis Indians (64-74, 31-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-72, 25-38)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 4.05) vs. RHP Max Castillo (5-6, 4.71)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians stole six bases as a team and staved off a late comeback effort by the Omaha Storm Chasers to even the series at one game apiece on Wednesday night at Werner Park, 5-4. The Storm Chasers opened the scoring against Indianapolis in the second with an RBI single from third baseman Nate Eaton, but the Indians got two back in the fourth against Omaha starter Andrew Hoffman (L, 2-3) thanks to a fielder's choice from Matt Gorski and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Domingo Leyba after Gorski stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches. Chris Owings and Canaan Smith-Njigba each supplied run-producing doubles in the middle innings to push the lead to 5-2, but homers from second baseman Devin Mann and catcher Jose Briceño cut the Omaha deficit to one. Right-hander Kyle Nicolas (S, 2) slammed the door in the ninth, though, to finish off a bullpen day highlighted by opener John O'Reilly and bridge-man J.C. Flowers (W, 2-1).

SIX BAGS: The Indians swiped six bases for just the second time this season, matching their season-high from June 21 against the Columbus Clippers. Matt Gorski led the team with two stolen bases on the night, outfielders Canaan Smith-Njigba and Henry Davis, infielders Nick Gonzales and Chris Owings each swiped one bag apiece. The effort marks the first time since the 2008 season that Indianapolis has stolen six or more bases in multiple games in the same year. Led by Nyjer Morgan (44) and Andrew McCutchen (33), the '08 Indians paced the International League with 198 total stolen bases. The Indians currently rank 13th in the IL in stolen bases. Additionally, the '08 Indians 198 stolen bases were the most in the IL dating back to 2005, prior to Omaha's 213 bags this season.

EXTRA BASES: The Indians have doubled 10 times between the first two games this week - which is the most by any offense in all of minor league baseball. Thirteen of Indy's 19 hits this week have gone for extra bases. Nick Gonzales, Grant Koch and Canaan Smith-Njigba each have a pair of doubles, four other Indians hitters have a double this week.

KYLE IS AUTOMATIC: Kyle Nicolas stifled Omaha's comeback efforts with a 2.0 inning save on Thursday. Nicolas earned his second save of the season and in his last three outings. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed just one run on one hit, a solo homer by Jose Briceño in the eighth, but fanned John Rave to strand the tying run at second base in the ninth. Since making a full-time transition to the bullpen on Aug. 1, he is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA (5er/21.0ip) with nine hits allowed, 10 walks, 30 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP and .127 average against (9-for-71) in 14 relief appearances. Nicolas has held opponents without hits in six of his last 10 outings.

FLOWERS FLOURISHED: J.C. Flowers replaced John O'Reilly after 3.0 one-run innings and posted 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts to earn his second win of the season - his first win since his second outing on the season on April 7, at Louisville. His three strikeouts were his most since fanning three Mud Hens on June 3.

CSN IN SEPTEMBER: Canaan Smith-Njigba continued his torrid stretch at the plate with a pair of hits, two RBI and his team-leading 19th stolen base of the season on Wednesday. Smith-Njigba leads the Indians offense this month in hits (14), RBI (12), stolen bases and doubles (5). The 24-year-old is hitting .368 (14-for-38) while hitting safely in eight of 11 games played - including four multi-hit games. His month is highlighted by his four hits, five RBI and two stolen bases on Sept 5, vs. Toledo, which all tied career bests. His 19 stolen bases in 22 attempts this season is a career best.

HENRY FOR TWO: Henry Davis had his third-straight multi-hit game of his rehab assignment on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old is now 8-for-13 with three runs scored, a home run, two RBI, five walks and a .722 on-base percentage. Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand strain on Aug. 21. In 51 games with Pittsburgh since making his major league debut vs. Chicago (NL) on June 19, he hit .213 (39-for-183) with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI. The catcher-turned-outfielder was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis for his Triple-A debut on June 6 and hit .286 (10-for-35) with five extra-base hits, a .432 on-base percentage and .946 OPS in 10 games before having his contract selected by Pittsburgh.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game set, tonight at Werner Park at 7:35 PM ET. The series is even at one game apiece after Indy snapped its eight-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win on Wednesday night. The Storm Chasers lead the season series, 10-3, after winning the first eight matchups this season at Victory Field, the Indians have a 3-2 record at Werner Park. Tonight, RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 4.05) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Omaha's RHP Max Castillo (5-6, 4.71). Castillo will make his first start against Indy since his 6.0-inning quality start against the Indians on June 9.

KRANICK TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Max Kranick will take the hill tonight against Toledo in his second appearance this week. Tonight marks his second outing since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Sept. 1. The 26-year-old began the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 3, 2022. He made two rehab starts with Indianapolis before being optioned late last week. He went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (3er/4.0ip) with five strikeouts. Kranick tossed 0.2 innings on 20 pitches in his first outing against the Mud Hens on Tuesday. His first career start against Toledo came on Aug. 20, 2021, he earned the win after posting 6.0 shutout innings with four hits allowed, no walks and three strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1994: Casey Candaele, Kevin Maas and Will Pennyfeather all hit home runs in a 7-5 victory over Nashville, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, at Bush Stadium that gave Indy its first American Association title since completing a four-peat in 1989. The postseason championship was also Indianapolis' first as an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

