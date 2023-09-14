Lopez, Bats Drop Game Three 6-3 in Durham
September 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
DURHAM, NC -- Alejo Lopez led the way with a three-hit night as the Louisville Bats (70-69) fell to the Durham Bulls (83-58) 6-3 on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
After a scoreless first inning, Jose Barrero drew a walk to lead off the second before stealing second base to put himself into scoring position. Barrero later scored on a double off the center field wall by Alejo Lopez to take a 1-0 lead.
Louisville extended its lead in the third inning. Henry Ramos got the effort started with a line drive double down the right field line followed by a single off the bat of Matt Reynolds to bring home the run. After the next batter struck out, Barrero drove in another run with a single to extend the lead to 3-0.
A three-run blast by the Bulls in the home half of third inning tied the game at 3-3.
Brett Kennedy (4-3, 4.38) was solid in his start, tossing 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
After a quiet stretch, Durham tacked on three more runs over the sixth and seventh innings to take a 6-3 lead.
Alejo Lopez kicked off the ninth inning with his third hit of the night, lacing another double down the line but the Bats were unable to make anything of it, falling to the Bulls by a score of 6-3.
Louisville and Durham will play game four of the six-game series tomorrow, Friday, September 15th. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm E.T. as right-hander Christian Roa (0-4, 6.22) gets the ball for the Bats while lefty Jacob Lopez (4-4, 2.86) takes the mound for the Bulls.
