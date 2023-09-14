I-Cubs Take Series Lead

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (76-62) took a series lead with a 9-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints (80-60), Thursday at Principal Park.

Iowa got out to an early start, getting a two-run home run from Matt Mervis in the first inning. Jair Camargo hit a solo shot of his own in the second to cut Iowa's lead in half, but they brought it back to two on an RBI single from Darius Hill.

Riley Thompson allowed just the one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over his 5.0 innings pitched. After being held scoreless in the third inning, Iowa scored in each of the next four.

They padded their lead to 6-1 with RBI singles from Brennen Davis and Yonathan Perlaza along with an RBI double from David Bote. In his first appearance since August 3, Jeremiah Estrada spun a scoreless frame, walking two and striking out three.

Brooks Lee used an RBI double in the seventh to make it 6-2, but Iowa scored three runs of their own highlighted by an RBI single from Brennen Davis to make it 9-2. Chris Williams drove in a third run for the Saints on a sacrifice fly, but that is all they would score, as Bailey Horn and Keegan Thompson combined to close out the win with scoreless outings.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Matt Mervis went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run and two runs batted in. The first basemen is now hitting .285 in his time with Iowa.

Luis Vazquez went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, an RBI and a walk. He and Mervis combined for six of Iowa's 13 hits.

Riley Thompson earned his third win of the season, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball. The righty allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game four of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 7:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

