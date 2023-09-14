SWB Game Notes - September 14

Buffalo Bisons (71-67, 36-26) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-70, 34-30)

Game 139 | Home Game 70 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, September 14, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (2-5, 5.89) vs RHP Wes Parsons (8-3, 4.40)

BEETER'S BEST -Righty Clayton Beeter has excelled in just his third season of professional ball. He began in Double-A Somerset with a 2.08 ERA in 12 starts for six total wins. With the RailRiders, the righty has made 12 appearances for a 5.89 earned run average. On the season, Beeter has set career highs in innings pitched with 115.2 and strikeouts with 138.

KROOK KRUSHING- Southpaw Matt Krook has pitched in four Major League games this season with New York. He has been stellar out of the bullpen for the RailRiders this season after making the switch over from the starting rotation. His 0.89 earned run average is the lowest on the team in 30.1 innings of work which totals to just three earned runs allowed. The lefty has recorded 51 strikeouts to just 22 walks.

BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL- With Austin Wells receiving the promotion to the big leagues, Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have taken over shared catching duties. Both have impressive arms catching about 30% each of their runners trying to steal. Narvaez has nabbed 127runners, including one behind the plate last night. Duran has caught 12 runners on the season.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Medina and Hermosillo each taking one last night. The team has combined for 164 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total andBrandon Lockridge has taken 23 both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

MEDINA MEETS TRIPLE-A- Nelson Medina received the call up from the Tampa Tarpons after they finished their season on Sunday. The RailRiders needed reinforcements so they added the 22-year-old outfielder. He was added as a pinch runner in his first contest and scored the go-ahead run to add to his stat line. Last night, he walked and stole a bag in his first Triple-A start in center field.

POSITION PLAYERS PITCHING -Manager Shelley Duncan has only called upon position players to pitch in six contests this season. Wilmer Difo has had five appearances while Jesus Bastidas recorded his first opportunity last night. Bastidas set down all three batters he faced on just four pitches. Difo has tossed 4.2 innings for a 1.93 earned run average. He has earned a win and two strikeouts. Difo has also had one pitching appearance in the big leagues, recording a strikeout to Ronald Acuna Jr.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 208 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial has 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Seven different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category to Las Vegas who leads with 215 long balls.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

