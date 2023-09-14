Durham Defeats Louisville 6-3 for Sixth Straight Win

September 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bulls catcher Francisco Mejia mashed a game-tying home run and designated hitter Ruben Cardenas ripped a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth as three Durham relievers combined for six scoreless frames in a 6-3 defeat over the Louisville Bats on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With the victory, Durham maintains their three-game lead over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in the International League Second Half Standings with nine games remaining. The Norfolk Tides will host the Second Half Winner in a three-game playoff series from September 26-28 to determine the International League Champion.

After the Bats struck first with a single tally in the second and two more in the third to grab a 3-0 advantage, Mejia crushed his three-run game-tying blast in the last of the third. Cardenas would then put Durham ahead with his two-run single in the sixth before 1B Evan Edwards came plateward on a wild pitch to extend the advantage to 6-3.

Bulls relievers Trevor Brigden (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB), Jalen Beeks (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) and Javy Guerra (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO) joined forces for the final six innings in support of starter Anthony Molina (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), with Brigden earning the win and Guerra notching his eighth save. Louisville reliever Ryan Nutof (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER) suffered the loss.

The two teams are scheduled to face off again on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. LHP Jacob Lopez is expected to get the nod for the Bulls and is slated to be opposed by RHP Christian Roa. Tickets for that game and all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.