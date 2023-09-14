Mud Hens Even Series on Wednesday
September 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers were downed by the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday afternoon, 5-3. The bullpen had a strong showing as Thomas Ponticelli, Cody Morris, and Tim Herrin combined to throw 4.0 scoreless innings and striking out five.
Eric Haase homered for the first time since rejoining Columbus, his 50th career home run as a Clipper.
The series continues on Thursday evening at Fifth Third Field, first pitch slated for 6:35pm.
