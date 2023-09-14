Memphis Offense Explodes for 10 Runs, Bullpen Loses Lead

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip with an 12-10 loss to the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Memphis bats woke up early for the early afternoon game. After the top of the second, the Redbirds held a 6-0 lead. After the top of the fifth, Memphis was ahead 9-2. First baseman Juan Yepez and designated hitter Ivan Herrera each led the way with three RBIs.

Yepez finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk. Herrera clubbed his 10th home run of the season as part of a 2-for-5 effort. Shortstop Thomas Saggese posted his best day at Triple-A. The infielder went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.

Adam Kloffenstein allowed two runs on four hits in his 4.0-inning start. The right-handed pitcher walked two batters and struck out four. Kyle Leahy and Dalton Roach (1-4, BS 5) combined to allow 10 runs over the next 3.0 innings following Kloffenstein's exit from the game.

The Redbirds (66-75) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to begin the final homestand of the season at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.

