Homestand Highlights: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Xolos de Gwinnett Bobblehead

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are wrapping up a memorable season at Coolray Field by celebrating the fans that made it possible with Fan Appreciation Night on September 22 as part of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls September 19-24.

The homestand also features the final Education Day matinee game on September 20 and the return of the popular Sugar Skull Bobbleheads (presented by Georgia Power), which will be given away to the first 1,500 fans at Coolray Field.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, September 19 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Feast on $2 hot dogs and indulge in strawberry shortcake ice cream bars for just $1 at Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Wednesday, September 20 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

Education Day Matinee: The fifth and final midweek matinee of the season sees the Stripers host area schools and their students for a day of fun at the ballpark.

Thursday, September 21 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Georgia State Hat Pack (Presented by SoFi): Pounce on the opportunity to get a Stripers/Panthers hat and a Field Box ticket for just $38.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, September 22 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The Gwinnett Stripers would not be possible without Gwinnett Stripers fans. On this night, come out to the ballpark as we celebrate YOU for helping us have another special season at Coolray Field.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around as another Fireworks Friday lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, September 23 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Xolos de Gwinnett Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Georgia Power): One of the Stripers' most popular giveaways is finally here with the return of these vibrant Sugar Skull bobbleheads. Available to the first 1,500 fans.

Xolos de Gwinnett Game: As part of Hispanic Heritage month, the Stripers will be clad in the lively colors of their Xolos de Gwinnett uniforms for the last time in 2023. The season-long Xolos de Gwinnett games honor the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Sunday, September 24 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

