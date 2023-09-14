Rochester Plates Game Notes - September 14 vs. Lehigh Valley

September 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-26, 75-63) vs. Rochester Plates (29-34, 63-73)

Thursday, September 14, 2023 - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Michael Plassmeyer (2-4, 5.62) vs. RHP Tommy Romero (5-5, 5.20)

WEDNESDAY WOES: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the second game of a six-game set against Lehigh Valley last night, 10-5, tying the series at a game apiece...DH JAKE NOLL launched his sixth home run of the year in the loss, while RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD, 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO, and LF JACK DUNN picked up a pair of hits apiece...LHP MITCHELL PARKER and LHP LUCAS KNOWLES each made their Triple-A debut on the mound, and RHP DANIEL MENGDEN tossed 2.0 scoreless frames in relief...the Wings look to get back in the win column tonight, sending RHP TOMMY ROMERO to the mound for ninth start of the season against IronPigs LHP Michael Plassmeyer.

GONE STREAKIN': After DH JAKE NOLL launched a solo homer in the fourth inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 129 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 69)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

BRADY GAGA: C BRADY LINDSLY tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, finishing the night 0-for-3 with a run batted in...he has now driven in a run in six-straight games since 9/3, the longest active streak in the International League...

Six consecutive games with an RBI is the most by a Red Wing since Luis García drove in a run in eight straight games from 5/5-14/2022.

DEBUT X2: LHP MITCHELL PARKER and LHP LUCAS KNOWLES made their Triple-A debuts last night for Rochester...Parker made the start, tossing 3.0 innings and allowed five runs on four hits while striking out three...Knowles tossed 1.0 innings in relief, allowing three runs on two hits, while striking out one...they are the 77th and 78th players, as well as the 39th and 40th pitchers to suit up for the Red Wings this season...

78 players trail their 2022 total by three (81), which is a franchise record.

NOLL DOUBT: DH JAKE NOLL launched his sixth homer of the year last night and his 33rd as a Red Wing, the solo shot to center field traveled 421 feet...the Red Wing veteran finished the night 1-for-4 with a home run, a run batted in, and a run scored...he has now collected a hit in four consecutive games dating back to 9/6 in Syracuse, hitting .250 (4-for-16) since that date...

421 feet marks Noll's longest home run of the season.

The homer broke a streak of three straight games without a home run by Wings hitters since 9/8, tied for the longest streak of the season.

HE'S TOASTY: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO went 2-for-3 Wednesday night, with a run scored, and a walk...the lefty has now collected six hits over his last three games since 9/10, with a pair of doubles and three walks.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged his first multi-hit game since 8/31 (vs. SWB) last night, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the contest...this was his 21st double of the season between Rochester (9) and Double-A Harrisburg (12), tied for sixth-most among Nationals minor leaguers.

