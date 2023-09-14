Bisons Rout Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7-1 on Thursday

MOOSIC, PA - Following a back and forth pitcher's duel through six innings, the Buffalo Bisons broke loose and ran away with a 7-1 win, defeating the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Thursday night at PNC Field.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first five innings of the game, thanks in part to a strong pitching and defensive effort from both sides.

Although RailRiders starter Clayton Beeter dominated with 13 strikeouts thrown in five innings, Buffalo gained the upper hand and broke the tie when Clay Aguilar came in for relief in the sixth.

The inning started out with Orelvis Martinez blasting a double to left field. After he advanced to third via a groundout, Stevie Berman was up to bat with two outs. Seizing the opportunity, Berman belted a single to left field, scoring Martinez, giving the Herd a 1-0 lead.

In six innings pitched, the Herd's Wes Parsons held his own, allowing only three hits, while tossing two strikeouts and giving up zero runs in the process. Parsons recorded his ninth win of the season for his efforts.

With momentum on the Bisons side, Damiano Palmegiani opened the eighth inning with a hit by pitch. A couple at bats later, Addison Barger launched a line drive ball over the right field wall for his eighth home run of the season, scoring Palmegiani and extending Buffalo's lead, 3-0.

The Bisons wouldn't stop there however, as Martinez would cap off his three-hit night for the Herd with a grand slam to right center field. Cameron Eden, Rafael Lantigua, and Palmegiani would all score, adding to Buffalo's already commanding lead, 7-0.

Despite the large deficit, the RailRiders refused to get shut out, as Nelson Medina grounded out into a double play with bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Michael Hermosillo to score, making it 7-1.

In the end, that score would hold, as the Herd would go on to defeat the RailRiders. Backed by a combined relief pitching effort from Nate Pearson, Rowan Wick, and Connor Cooke, the Bisons were able to secure the win. The three combined for four total strikeouts and allowed only one run.

The Herd will continue their series versus Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tomorrow for a scheduled 6:35 p.m first pitch.

