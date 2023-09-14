Knights Drop Thursday's Contest to Sounds 5-0

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game three of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 5-0 on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss was Charlotte's third in as many days.

LHP Garrett Davila (2-11, 6.91) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss after he allowed three runs on three hits over four innings pitched. In the bullpen, the Knights received a solid effort from five relief pitchers. The five pitchers combined to hold the Sounds scoreless over the final five innings of the game.

Offensively for the Knights, catcher Xavier Fernández had a solid day at the plate. Fernandez had a three-hit night for the Knights. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a double. In all, the Knights as a team tallied a total of nine hits in the loss.

For the Sounds, Owen Miller launched a three-run home run and Brian Navarreto hit a two-run homer. All five runs in the game came on home runs by the Sounds.

Thursday's loss tied the Charlotte Knights all-time franchise high for losses in a season with 92. The mark was set last season.

The two teams will continue the six-game series on Friday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:04 p.m. from the home of the Charlotte Knights.

