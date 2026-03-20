Cascadia Rivalry: Mia Fishel and EAFC Edition

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Mia Fishel had a practice run for the 2026 edition of the Cascadia Rivalry up when she sat down with @easportsfc.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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