Carter Mazur Assigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned right wing Carter Mazur to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mazur suffered a lower-body injury during the Traverse City Prospects Tournament in September and will look to make his season debut tomorrow at the Cleveland Monsters. Mazur made his pro debut with the Griffins on March 29, 2023 against the Chicago Wolves and ended the 2022-23 campaign with six points (3-3-6) in as many outings. A 2022 NCAA national champion at the University of Denver, Mazur compiled 75 points (36-39-75) in 81 games as a Pioneer from 2021-23. At Denver, the 21-year-old won back-to-back NCHC titles and was named a Second-Team All-American during the 2022-23 season when he tied for fifth in the NCAA with 22 goals. Mazur also represented Team USA at the World Championship this past summer, logging four points (1-3-4), six penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 10 appearances.

