Hogs Send Trio to Indy
October 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that goaltender Mitchell Weeks, defenseman Ross MacDougall, and forward Zach Jordan have been loaned to the Indy Fuel.
Jordan, played in one game with the Rockford IceHogs this season. Weeks and MacDougall return to Indy after returning to Rockford on Oct. 29.
The IceHogs travel to Winnipeg for a two-game weekend series against the Manitoba Moose starting on Saturday, Nov. 4. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.
