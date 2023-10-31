Checkers Assign Zach Uens to Everblades

The Checkers announced another transaction on Tuesday, assigning Zach Uens to the Florida Everblades.

Uens, 22, has appeared in one game for the Checkers this season. Last year the 2020 fourth-round pick logged four points (1g, 3a) in 18 games for Charlotte while spending most of the season with the Everblades - where he posted four points (3g, 1a) in 35 regular season games and five more (0g, 5a) in 21 postseason games en route to a Kelly Cup championship.

The Checkers continue their home stand this coming weekend with a pair of tilts against San Diego, starting with a Friday night matchup.

