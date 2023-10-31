Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 31, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Ryan Mast from the Maine Mariners.

Mast, 20, appeared in three games with the Mariners to begin the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound spent the previous three campaigns with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League, totaling 72 points in 168 career OHL contests. Mast signed his first professional contract in July.

The Bloomfield, Mich., native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

