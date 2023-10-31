AHL Announces New Class of Inductees into American Hockey League Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League today announced that former San Diego Gulls head coach Roy Sommer was selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2024.

"Since 1936, the American Hockey League has been proud of its foundation of excellence both on and off the ice," said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "Each of these four individuals exemplified those principles at the highest levels throughout their careers, and the AHL Board of Governors unanimously endorses the Selection Committee's recommendation for their induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2024."

Named to his position with San Diego on July 12, 2022, Sommer concluded his illustrious AHL coaching career with an 828-770-110 record and is the AHL's all-time leader in wins (828) and games coached (1,814) after spending the last 27 consecutive seasons as a coach in the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks organizations. Sommer collected an 808-721-107 record with San Jose's primary affiliates in Kentucky (1998-01), Cleveland (2001-06), Worcester (2006-15) and San Jose (2015-22). He helped guide the Barracuda to five Calder Cup Playoff appearances in seven seasons following the AHL Pacific Division's creation in 2015.

Throughout his coaching career, Sommer helped develop more than 150 players from the AHL to the NHL, including Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Timo Meier, Dan Boyle, Mikka Kiprusoff, Evgeni Nabokov and Jonathan Cheechoo. In his role with the Gulls, Sommer oversaw the development of young prospects who made contributions in Anaheim, including goaltender Lukas Dostal and forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx.

Sommer was named the AHL Coach of the Year in 2016-17 (A.R. Pieri Memorial Award) after leading the Barracuda to a 43-16-9 record and an appearance in the Western Conference Final. As a head coach in the ECHL, Sommer compiled a 176-124-34 record in five seasons. He led the Richmond Renegades of the ECHL to a Kelly Cup Championship in 1995 and was named the ECHL Coach of the Year (John Brophy Award) in 1995-96 after leading the club to the top record (46-11-13) and a league record 105 points.

The induction of the Class of 2024 will take place as part of the festivities at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be hosted by the San Jose Barracuda. The American Hockey League Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for February 5.

Formed in 2006 to recognize, honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed online at AHLHallofFame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide as part of the AHL Internet Network.

