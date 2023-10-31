Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL). The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Gibson, 24, made his professional debut with the Bears on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport, stopping 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. He made 13 saves in the third period of that contest, and three more in overtime to secure his first professional win.

The netminder is in his rookie season after playing three years at Harvard University. The Pheonixville, Pennsylvania native owned a 18-7-2 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts last year at Harvard, guiding the school to a NCAA Tournament appearance. He earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors.

In 80 career NCAA games at Harvard, Gibson went 45-25-6, with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and six shutouts.

