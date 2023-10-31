Moose Assign Barteaux to Idaho

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today defenceman Dawson Barteaux was assigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Dawson Barteaux

Defence

Born Jan. 12, 2000 - Foxwarren, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 190 - Shoots R

Barteaux, 23, suited up in two AHL contests for the Texas Stars during the 2022-23 season. He also registered two points (1G, 1A) in five Calder Cup Playoff games. Barteaux tallied 24 points (2G, 22A) in 62 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and recorded eight points (1G, 7A) in 14 postseason appearances. The Foxwarren, Man. product has five points (2G, 3A) in 57 career AHL contests, all with Texas. Barteaux also tallied 32 points (2G, 30A) over the span of 73 ECHL contests. The defender was a sixth-round pick (168th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Moose face the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 pm CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

