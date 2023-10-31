Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers.

The 22-year-old, second-year pro started all three games for the Nailers to begin this season, going 2-1-0 with a 3.33 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Last season, Gauthier appeared in 20 games as a rookie for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and he amassed an 8-3-6 record during his first AHL season. His 2.71 goals against average placed him sixth among league rookies who logged at least 300 minutes in net.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was a junior hockey standout in the Western Hockey League. In 194 career games with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks, he gathered a 77-91-16 record, 3.03 goals against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. The native of Calgary, Alberta inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 1, 2022, then ultimately led all WHL goalies with a .928 save percentage by season's end.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 1, against the Providence Bruins. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

