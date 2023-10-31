Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Kick off November with Busy, Three-Game Homestand

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to kick off November with busy, three-game homestand

Penguins (4-3-0-0) enters second month of the season undefeated at home

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Hershey 1

The Penguins used a three-goal outburst in a less-than-five-minute span to spur them to a victory in their first meeting of the season against the Bears. Alex Nylander began the scoring with a power-play goal three minutes into the game, while Sam Houde tallied twice for the Penguins.

Saturday, Oct. 28 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hartford 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton picked up right where it left off on Wednesday, scoring early and often to defeat the Wolf Pack. Valtteri Puustinen potted his first of the year at 3:24 of the first period, followed by a shorthanded strike by Joona Koppanen. Jonathan Gruden and Rem Pitlick also tallied in the opening frame, giving the Pens a 4-0 lead before the 14-minute mark.

Sunday, Oct. 29 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 6

Hershey exacted revenge on its loss earlier in the week, skating to a lopsided win at Giant Center to even the season series. Sam Poulin notched his first goal of the season with a man-advantage marker in the second period.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton starts November against a Bruins team that is off to an uncharacteristically slow start. The P-Bruins only have one win, but have appeared in three overtime games.

Friday, Nov. 3 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Once again, the Penguins will square off with their bitter rival from down I-81. Hershey has only lost once on the road this season, but that loss came last week at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Saturday, Nov. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Belleville

The Belleville Senators stop in for their first and only visit to Northeast PA this season. Through six games, the B-Sens have already surrendered a league-high three shorthanded goals.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored on five of its last 15 power-play opportunities (33.3%).

- Joel Blomqvist leads all AHL rookie goaltenders in minutes played (258:07) and wins (3).

- Sam Houde has posted a point in every game he's dressed for this season, tying his career best with a four-game point steak.

- The Penguins are 4-0-0-0 when scoring first this season.

- The Penguins have outscored opponents 12-4 at home.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 41 shots on Saturday was its most in a game this season and most at home since Nov. 12, 2022.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 8 6 2 0 0 12 .750

2. Hartford 7 5 2 0 0 10 .714

3. Charlotte 7 4 3 0 0 8 .571

4. PENGUINS 7 4 3 0 0 8 .571

5. Springfield 8 4 4 0 0 8 .500

6. Lehigh Valley 7 3 4 0 0 6 .429

7. Providence 7 1 3 1 2 6 .357

8. Bridgeport 7 2 4 1 0 5 .357

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam Houde 4 2 4 6

Vinnie Hinostroza^ 5 2 2 4

Rem Pitlick 7 2 2 4

Joona Koppanen 6 1 2 3

Xavier Ouellet 6 1 2 3

Ty Smith 7 0 3 3

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 5 3-1-0 2.09 .916 0

Magnus Hellberg^ 2 1-1-0 2.55 .917 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 1 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 3 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 4 Belleville Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Oct. 26 (C) Radim Zohorna Recalled by Pittsburgh

Thu, Oct. 26 (C) Vinnie Hinostroza Recalled by Pittsburgh

Thu, Oct. 26 (G) Magnus Hellberg Recalled by Pittsburgh

Tue, Oct. 31 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT from WHL

