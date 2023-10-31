Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Jack Finley to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Jack Finley to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Finley, 21, skated in 67 games with the Crunch last season tallying 12 goals and nine assists. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-6, 218-pound Kelowna, British Columbia native appeared in 192 career WHL games, with the Winnipeg Ice and Spokane Chiefs from 2017 to 2022, registering 55 goals and 127 points.

Finley was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 57th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Fitzpatrick, 25, has played in one game with the Crunch this season recording a 4.16 goals-against average and .852 save percentage. Last season, he appeared in one game with the Charlotte Checkers posting a 2.41 goals-against average along with a .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound netminder also appeared in 17 contests with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL recording an 11-3-1 record to go along with a 2.25 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

The St. John's, Newfoundland native has played in 14 career AHL games with the Crunch, Checkers, Utica Comets and San Antonio Rampage since 2018 recording a 5-4-1 record, 2.58 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. Fitzpatrick has also appeared in 78 career ECHL games with the Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Brampton Beast and Tulsa Oilers posting a 35-29-8 record to go along with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Fitzpatrick was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 59th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch on July 1.

