Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Night Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Night presented by Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, Nov. 4 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

Shine A Light on Lung Cancer is the largest coordinated lung cancer awareness program in the United States. With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Crunch and Upstate Cancer Center are teaming up to raise awareness about the disease and funds for the Upstate Cancer Prevention & Early Detection Fund, which addresses breast, colorectal and lung cancer disparities in underserved communities in Onondaga County.

As part of the night, Upstate Cancer Center representatives will host an information table on the concourse with lung cancer screening and tobacco cessation information.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home, with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. Services are also provided in numerous locations, including the Patricia J. Numann Center for Breast, Endocrine & Plastic Surgery, Waters Center for Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders, the Upstate Cancer Center (Gynecologic Oncology) at Madison Irving Medical Center, Upstate Cancer Center at Hill Medical Center, Gamma Knife Center at Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Cancer Center at Upstate Community Hospital, Upstate Cancer Center at Oswego, and the newest location, Upstate Cancer Center at Verona, which opened earlier this month.

