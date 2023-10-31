Griffins to Visit Cleveland, Milwaukee

October 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins face off with the Cleveland Monsters

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins face off with the Cleveland Monsters(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Cleveland Monsters // Wed., Nov. 1 // 7 p.m. // Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-0-1-0 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Away. Second of eight meetings overall, first of four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

All-Time Series: 71-38-7-11 Overall, 31-20-4-8 Away

NHL Affiliation: Columbus Blue Jackets

Noteworthy: Last Friday, Cleveland skated out of Van Andel Arena with a 3-2 overtime victory. Powell, Ohio, native Carson Meyer notched two goals and Brendan Gaunce scored the game-winner on a power play during overtime.

GRIFFINS at Milwaukee Admirals // Sat., Nov. 4 // 7 p.m. EDT // Panther Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m. EDT

Watch: AHLTV (Free Viewing)

Season Series: First of eight meetings overall, first of four at Panther Arena

All-Time Series: 109-80-7-8-8 Overall, 51-42-5-5-5 Away

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov returns to the Admirals for his second season after placing fifth among rookie goaltenders in 2022-23 with a 2.69 GAA and tying for second with a .911 save percentage. Currently, Askarov ranks third in the AHL with a 1.50 GAA and is tied for 11th with a .931 save percentage.

A Tale of Two Cities: Through six games this season, the Griffins have looked vastly different when playing in Grand Rapids compared to road cities. At home, the Griffins are on an active three-game point streak with a 2-0-1-0 record and have outscored their opponents 10-7. However, on the road, Grand Rapids is 0-3-0-0 and has been outscored 11-4. The Griffins' power play has also faltered on the road, showing a 0-for-3 mark compared to the 3-for-10 ledger at home. The road penalty kill has been the lone bright spot for Grand Rapids, as it is 8 for 9.

Shoot Your Shot: After allowing an average of 39.75 shots in their first four games, the Griffins allowed an average of just 26.5 shots in their last two outings. However, the Griffins still rank 31st league with an average of 35.3 shots allowed per game. Grand Rapids has also struggled to put pucks on net, as it places 31st out of 32 teams at 24.3 shots per game. The first period has been the killer, as the Griffins have been outshot 85-43 in the opening frame. Grand Rapids' 43 shots in the first are tied for 29th in the league, while the 85 shots against place fourth-to-last, leading only Springfield (86, 8 GP), Abbotsford (87, 8 GP) and Henderson (90, 8 GP).

Thou Shalt Not Pass: Goaltenders Sebastian Cossa (.931) and Michael Hutchinson (.917) have had strong starts to the campaign, as both show a save percentage well above .900. Hutchinson has also registered a 3.04 GAA, while Cossa possesses a 2.38 GAA. Cossa ranks fifth among rookie netminders in GAA and second in save percentage. Combined, the goaltenders have a 2.71 GAA and a 0.924 save percentage.

The Climb: Dominik Shine became just the third player in franchise history to reach eight seasons of service, while Tyler Spezia became the eighth player to compete in his sixth campaign. Shine is tied with Francis Pare for fifth with 363 career games played for the Griffins and stands 10th with 408 penalty minutes. Taro Hirose also continues to climb the Griffins' all-time leaderboard, as he is currently ranked 10th in points (172) and sixth in assists (128).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.