Dennis Bonvie Named to AHL Hall of Fame

October 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Dennis Bonvie will be inducted into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, it was announced today by the AHL.

Induction of the Class of 2024, which also includes Gordie Clark, Gerry Ehman and Roy Sommer, will take place on Feb. 5 as part of the festivities at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Tech CU and hosted by the San Jose Barracuda.

Known as a hard-nosed player who was always ready to stick up for his teammates, Bonvie spent five seasons playing for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1999-01, 2005-08). His 285 games played rank sixth on the team's all-time list, while his 1,284 penalty minutes place him first in Penguins history.

A fan favorite during his time in Northeast Pennsylvania, Bonvie helped the Penguins to the Calder Cup Finals in 2001 and 2008. He retired following the 2007-08 campaign and was named a member of the team's inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2014.

"No player is more synonymous with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey than Dennis Bonvie," said Penguins CEO Jeff Barrett. "Dennis was the heart and soul of the team during its early days, both on and off the ice. His style of play endeared him to his teammates and our fans.

"He was the perfect player and person to have as the face of a new franchise, and he's still loved in the area to this day."

A native of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Bonvie enjoyed a 15-year playing career, during which he appeared in 871 AHL games with Cape Breton, Hamilton, Portland, Philadelphia, Providence, Binghamton, Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. His 4,493 career penalty minutes collected with those clubs is an AHL record.

Bonvie also suited up for 92 National Hockey League games with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche.

Formed in 2006 to recognize, honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed online at AHLHallofFame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide as part of the AHL Internet Network.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of NHL players each year are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.