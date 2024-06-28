Captains Defeat Loons 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game
June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (5-2, 46-27) topped the Great Lakes Loons (2-5, 36-37) by a score of 2-1 on Friday at Classic Auto Group Park, taking a 4-0 lead in this week's series.
Lake County RHP Carter Spivey (5-1) earned the win and his sixth quality start of the season, pitching six innings, allowing one run on five hits, fanning three, and walking two. RHPs Zane Morehouse and Magnus Ellerts combined for three shutout innings of relief, with Ellerts earning his team-best eighth save.
Great Lakes RHP Payton Martin (0-2), MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Dodgers prospect, got the loss, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking three.
The Loons earned their first lead of the series in the top of the fourth when DH Kyle Nevin walloped his sixth home run of the season beyond the left field wall, giving Great Lakes a 1-0 advantage.
But Captains took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. 2B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, ripped an RBI triple down the third base line to tie the game. One batter later, DH Jorge Burgos hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to bring Mooney in.
Morehouse relieved Spivey in the seventh, allowing a lead-off double to Loons 2B Jordan Thompson. Morehouse struck out the next two batters, but then walked Great Lakes C Frank Rodriguez. RF Dylan Campbell rolled an infield single up the middle and Thompson tried to score, only to be thrown out at the plate by Mooney.
In the top of the eighth, Ellerts walked the bases loaded with one out. However, he then struck out the final two batters to preserve Lake County's 2-1 lead. Ellerts finally retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth to secure the victory.
First pitch for the fifth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. It will be Pride Night at the ballpark.
The game will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.
Notes To Know
- Lake County's 18 wins in the month of June are its most in June since at least 2005.
- RHP Carter Spivey lowered his ERA to 2.30 in the month of June, the eighth-best rate in the Midwest League.
- OF Jorge Burgos, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, has driven in five runs in three games against Great Lakes this week.
- With his game-tying RBI triple in the bottom of the second, the first triple of his Minor League career, INF Alex Mooney is one extra-base hit away from becoming the third Minor Leaguer this season with 65-plus hits, 25-plus extra-base hits, and 25-plus stolen bases.
- With his eighth save of the season, RHP Magnus Ellerts is now tied for the most saves in the Midwest League with Quad Cities RHP Ben Sears and former Great Lakes RHP Lucas Wepf.
